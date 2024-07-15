    • EURO24 I La Spagna campione d’Europa, la premiazione e la festa in campo a Berlino. Photogallery

    epa11478873 Alvaro Morata of Spain lifts the trophy in the podium ceremony after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 final soccer match between Spain and England, in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
    epa11478872 Players of Spain celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 final soccer match between Spain and England, in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2024. EPA/FILIP SINGER
    epa11478923 Lamine Yamal of Spain plays with his brother after the podium ceremony after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 final soccer match between Spain and England, in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2024. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
    epa11478881 Team of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA EURO 2024 final soccer match between Spain and England, in Berlin, Germany, 14 July 2024. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

