SAN MARINO. RALLYLEGEND 2024. CONFERMA IN TESTA PER FORMAUX (WRC), ROMAGNA (CLASSIC) E BRUSORI (HISTORIC)

The Saturday stage of Rallylegend with the highest number of special stages reaffirmed the leaders in the Historic, Classic and WRC categories, while the three podiums saw several changes.

In the Historic category, Simone Brusori and Fernando Carruggi increased their lead with their Porsche 911 SCRS, approximately 48 seconds ahead of San Marino’s Stefano Rosati, with Costa as co-driver, on a Talbot Lotus. Alessandro Bonafè, with Paolo Cargnelutti in their Porsche 911, comfortably holds the third place, distanced from the competitors. Three minutes of penalties dashed hopes for a Lancia Stratos podium finish for the Belgian team of Olczyk-De Bolle.

Among the Classics there was a revolution behind the undisputed leader right from the first special stage, Simone Romagna, with Lamonato in their Lancia Delta Integrale 16V dressed in Martini Racing livery. The Uruguayan Gustavo Trelles, with Jorge Del Buono was forced to retire due to a broken clutch in their Subaru Impreza 555, after a long battle with Romagna.

Marcello Colombini, with Marco Selva dropped as well from the podium due to a fuel pump issue in their BMW M3 E30. Andrea Saccheggiani, con Niccolò Salgaro moved up to second place in a Subaru Impreza 555, while “Il Valli”, with Cirillo secured third place in two-wheel drive BMW.

World championship fast pace for Adrien Fourmaux and Coria in their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, winners of all the stages. Luca Pedersoli with Anna Tomasi, in the less performing Hyundai i20 WRC Plus, expressed satisfaction with the second place achieved, maintaining a solid lead over his competitors while delighting the thousands of spectators with a great show.

Heikki Kovalainen, a former Formula 1 driver turned rallyist, grabbed the third step of the podium with Janne Ferm on the notes in their Citroen C3 WRC Plus, facing pressure from three crews within five seconds behind him. SPEED LEGENDS: MADDALENA CORVAGLIA AWARDS ICKX, MERZARIO, KOVALAINEN E CAPELLO

The very popular Sparco stand was the stage for “Speed ??Legends”, an event that awards champions from all motorsport disciplines with particularly “legendary” achievements. Three legends of speed—Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Heikki Kovalainen and Dindo Capello—came together at the Sparco stand. Maddalena Corvaglia, the event’s special guest, delivered the personalized commemorative plaques.

The three greats personalities shared interviews and stories, while the big crowd eagerly seized the opportunity for autographs and selfies thanks to the availability of these great champions.

Sparco then concluded the event with a toast and buffet. LEGENDAKAR AND STRATOS PARADE LIGHT UP THE CROWD

Before the rally kicked off, a parade featuring a group of “Dakar” cars took to “The Legend” stage, firing up an already electric crowd. It was a rare and almost one-of-a-kind spectacle, greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the spectators gathered at the special stage. Roar of applause also erupted for the parade of Lancia Stratos, the unrivaled queen of rally cars, as Rallylegend celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first world title by showcasing a selection of twelve magnificent “bêtes-à-gagner.” IKE RACING’S “EXTREME MAXI” PROJECT PRESENTED TODAY AT RALLYLEGEND

With François Delecour as a special guest and driver competing at Rallylegend, Andrea Zivian, driver and owner of IKE Racing, presented the first complete reconstruction of the iconic French 2-litre car.

IKE Racing, an Emilian team with thirty years of sporting experience, is bringing the legendary Peugeot 306 MAXI back to life. The roaring of its 300 horsepower captured the hearts of rally fans. IKE Racing has undertaken the revival of the Peugeot 306 Maxi (chassis no. 90, formerly owned by David Salanon, winner of the 2010 and 2011 French Cup), restoring the engineering and design know-how of the era to faithfully reconstruct the car and its specific components. In addition, they are making targeted upgrades to modernize the vehicle, improving certain perishable or outdated elements, enhancing comfort and aligning with today’s safety standards for the crew. The team aims to become an international point of reference for spare parts for every component of the car, supported by a dedicated online shop currently being set up. Photo credits: M.Bettiol