SAN MARINO. TANTE NOVITA’ NEL PERCORSO DI RALLYLEGEND 2023.

COMUNICATO STAMPA n. 8

Repubblica di San Marino, 18 settembre 2023

L’obiettivo è quello di offrire, tutti gli anni, un grande spettacolo sportivo, unico al mondo, cercando di agevolare, quanto più possibile, l’afflusso e il posizionamento dell’immenso e multicolore pubblico di Rallylegend e di consentire un fluido svolgimento della gara e degli eventi collegati.

Per l’edizione 2023, a calendario dal 12 al 15 ottobre prossimi, lo staff organizzativo ha inserito tante novità nel programma e nella struttura di Rallylegend. L’apertura delle ostilità sportive è prevista per giovedì 12 ottobre con la “Sprint Legend Race”, un gustoso antipasto agonistico, cui parteciperanno tutti i concorrenti iscritti, con un “bonus” di abbuono di secondi per la classifica. Rispetto allo scorso anno il percorso, della lunghezza di 2,2 km, sarà in linea e non più frazionato, con inizio alle ore 20.30. Lo show, imperdibile, avrà però inizio mezz’ora prima, alle ore 20.00, con il passaggio dei tanti campioni ed ospiti non impegnati in gara, con macchine da urlo.

Il programma di venerdì 13 ottobre inizierà con lo shakedown, ricavato da quello che sarà il percorso della speciale “I Laghi”, mentre il 21° Rallylegend prenderà il via alle ore 18.30 dal Rally Village, situato presso il Multieventi Sport Domus di San Marino. Tre le prove speciali previste con i due passaggi sulla “I Laghi” (ore 18.49 e 22.45), modificata nel tratto finale, che adesso comprende lo spettacolare salto della The Legend, percorso al contrario, inframezzati dalla grande novità della edizione 2023. Si tratta della “Pirelli Power Stage” disegnata sul Misano World Circuit, una vera prova speciale che comprende tre giri del circuito romagnolo, nella parte asfaltata, con sei varianti interne, poste sulla carreggiata dei rettilinei. La prova è prevista alle ore 19.56, preceduta anche qui, con inizio alle ore 19.30, da passaggi-show delle macchine di campioni e ospiti. Al termine della prova è prevista anche una sosta di 1 ora e mezza di tutte le vetture in gara all’interno dell’autodromo, che si raduneranno nella Misano Square, con la possibilità per il pubblico di accedere e avvicinare macchine e equipaggi.

Sostanzialmente invariata, rispetto alle passate edizioni, la struttura della tappa di sabato 14, con doppi passaggi su “La Casa”, “Le Tane” e sulla “The Legend”, con quest’ultima preceduta dalle “Parade”, dai passaggi degli ospiti e, come sempre, da tante iniziative a sorpresa, per la gioia del pubblico. Domenica 15 ottobre tappa conclusiva di Rallylegend 2023, con la “Piandavello” modificata nella parte finale, per agevolare il posizionamento del pubblico e la “The Legend” che, come al sabato, sarà un grande contenitore di emozioni, adrenalina e spettacolo.

RALLYLEGEND 20VENTI DI PASSIONE: RACCOLTE IN UN LIBRO LE PRIME VENTI EDIZIONI DI UN EVENTO ICONICO

Un traguardo importante, una crescita esponenziale di popolarità, pubblico, affetto e adrenalina che ne ha fatto uno degli eventi a carattere rallystico più importanti ed attesi del mondo. Valeva la pena raccogliere la storia dei primi venti anni di Rallylegend in un libro, che racconta e ripercorre il percorso di una manifestazione iconica, anche attraverso una scelta fotografica di grande impatto. A volerlo sono stati Paolo Valli e Vito Piarulli, geniali ideatori e organizzatori, da sempre, di Rallylegend. Il titolo è “Rallylegend 20Venti di passione”, autori sono Andrea Cordovani e Leo Todisco Grande, e il volume – pubblicato da Artioli Editore 1899 e stampato in un numero limitato di copie – sarà in vendita presso Rallylgend Village, nei giorni dell’evento.

PRESS RELEASE n. 8

San Marino, september 18 2023

Each year, the aim is to put on a unique sporting show while facilitating, as far as possible, the movements and positioning of the huge, multi-coloured Rallylegend crowd and allowing for the smooth running of the race and related events.

For the 2023 edition, set to take place on 12-15 October, the organisational staff has added many new elements to the schedule and structure of Rallylegend. Battle will commence on Thursday 12 October with the “Sprint Legend Race”, an exciting taster involving all the registered competitors, with a time “bonus” for the classification. With respect to last year, the 2.2 km route will be linear and not split, with a start time of 8.30pm. The not-to-be-missed show will begin 30 minutes earlier, at 8pm, and feature many of the champions and guests not taking part in the rally, along with some incredible cars.

The schedule on Friday 13 October will begin with the shakedown, on what will be the route for the “I Laghi” special stage, while the 21st Rallylegend will get underway at 6.30pm from the Rally Village, located at the Multieventi Sport Domus in San Marino. There will be three special stages, “I Laghi” will be repeated twice (at 6.49pm and 10.45pm), modified in its final section to incorporate the spectacular The Legend jump, taken in the opposite direction, interposed with the main new feature of the 2023 edition. This is the “Pirelli Power Stage” designed at the Misano World Circuit, a true special stage that includes three laps of the Italian track, on the asphalt, with six internal chicanes positioned along the straights. This stage will get underway at 7.56pm, preceded, at 7.30pm, by exhibition laps featuring the cars of champions and guests. At the end of the stage, all competing cars will break for an hour and a half and convene in the Misano World Circuit Square, where the public will be able to come and see the cars and teams.

The structure of the stage on Saturday 14 remains essentially unchanged with respect to past editions, with “La Casa”, “Le Tane” and “The Legend” to be repeated twice, with the latter preceded by the “Parades”, guest laps, and, as ever, many surprise initiatives to get the crowd going.

The final stage of Rallylegend will play out on Sunday 15 October with the “Piandavello”, modified in its final section to facilitate the positioning of spectators, and “The Legend” that, as on Saturday, will be a real vessel for excitement, adrenaline and performance.

RALLYLEGEND 20VENTI DI PASSIONE: THE FIRST TWENTY EDITIONS OF AN ICONIC EVENT PRESENTED IN A BOOK

A significant goal, an exponential increase in popularity, spectators, passion and adrenaline, all of which has made Rallylegend into one of the world’s most important and highly anticipated rallying events. And so it is well worth documenting the first twenty years of Rallylegend in book form, tracing the path of this iconic show thanks also to some very impactful photography. The idea came from the creators and organisers of Rallylegend, or rather Paolo Valli and Vito Piarulli, while the authors of the book, entitled “Rallylegend 20Venti di passione” are Andrea Cordovani and Leo Todisco Grande. The book is published by Artioli Editore 1899. Printed in a limited number of copies, it will be on sale at Rallylegend Village during the event.