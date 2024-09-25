Si arricchisce la presenza di piloti di massimo livello a Rallylegend, con l’arrivo della iscrizione di Heikki Kovalainen.

As the Rallylegend entry list continues to grow, the latest big name to sign up is Heikki Kovalainen.

Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen competed in Formula 1 in the recent past, racing for Renault, McLaren, Caterham and Lotus. He scored victory at the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix and amassed several podiums, before switching to SuperGT and rallying. In 2022, he competed in Japan, becoming national champion and placing fourth among the WRC2 entries in the WRC Rally Japan.

At Rallylegend 2024, Kovalainen will take to the wheel of a Citroen C3 WRC Plus, joined by expect co-driver Janne Ferm, with whom he will attempt to make things difficult for outright favourite Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford factory WRC driver with the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid and trusted co-driver Alexandre Coria, who will also flank him in San Marino.

Another key contender will be Luca Pedersoli, a driver with many wins and Italian titles to his name, who enters with a Hyundai i20 Coupè WRC Plus.

A quartet of Citroen C3 WRC cars may bring some surprises in the hands of Czech driver Stepan Vojtech, Finn Matias Henkola, and Spaniards Victor Senra and Alberto Otero. Other big names include experienced Swiss drivers Mirko Puricelli and Max Beltrami, who will both drive a Citroen DS3 WRC, and Hungarian Istvan Schubert, at the wheel of an ex-Fourmaux 2021 Ford Fiesta WRC.