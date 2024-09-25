Si arricchisce la presenza di piloti di massimo livello a Rallylegend, con l’arrivo della iscrizione di Heikki Kovalainen.
Il finlandese Heikki Kovalainen vanta un recente passato in Formula 1 dove ha corso con Renault, McLaren, Caterham e Lotus, cogliendo la vittoria al Gran Premio di Ungheria 2008 e vari podi, per passare poi alla SuperGt e ai rally. Nel 2022 gareggia in Giappone, diventando campione nazionale e centrando un quarto posto tra le WRC2 nel Rally del Giappone mondiale.
A Rallylegend 2024, Kovalainen sarà al volante di una Citroen C3 WRC Plus, affiancato dall’esperto navigatore Janne Ferm, con la quale cercherà di rendere la vita dura al favorito d’obbligo Adrien Fourmaux, pilota ufficiale M-Sport Ford nel Mondiale Rally con la Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid e il fido navigatore Alexandre Coria, con cui lo vedremo anche a San Marino.
Altro contendente da tenere d’occhio sarà Luca Pedersoli, pilota con un lungo carnet di vittorie e titoli italiani, iscritto con una Hyundai i20 Coupè WRC Plus.
Sorprese potrebbero venire anche da un quartetto di Citroen C3 WRC nelle mani del ceco Stepan Vojtech, del finlandese Matias Henkola, e degli spagnoli Victor Senra e Alberto Otero.
Tra i protagonisti anche Mirko Puricelli e Max Beltrami, piloti elvetici di lungo corso, al via con due Citroen DS3 WRC e l’ungherese Istvan Schubert, al volante di una Ford Fiesta WRC 2021 ex Fourmaux.
As the Rallylegend entry list continues to grow, the latest big name to sign up is Heikki Kovalainen.
Finnish driver Heikki Kovalainen competed in Formula 1 in the recent past, racing for Renault, McLaren, Caterham and Lotus. He scored victory at the 2008 Hungarian Grand Prix and amassed several podiums, before switching to SuperGT and rallying. In 2022, he competed in Japan, becoming national champion and placing fourth among the WRC2 entries in the WRC Rally Japan.
At Rallylegend 2024, Kovalainen will take to the wheel of a Citroen C3 WRC Plus, joined by expect co-driver Janne Ferm, with whom he will attempt to make things difficult for outright favourite Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford factory WRC driver with the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid and trusted co-driver Alexandre Coria, who will also flank him in San Marino.
Another key contender will be Luca Pedersoli, a driver with many wins and Italian titles to his name, who enters with a Hyundai i20 Coupè WRC Plus.
A quartet of Citroen C3 WRC cars may bring some surprises in the hands of Czech driver Stepan Vojtech, Finn Matias Henkola, and Spaniards Victor Senra and Alberto Otero. Other big names include experienced Swiss drivers Mirko Puricelli and Max Beltrami, who will both drive a Citroen DS3 WRC, and Hungarian Istvan Schubert, at the wheel of an ex-Fourmaux 2021 Ford Fiesta WRC.